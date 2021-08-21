58 pictures of Rye & District Country Show as event returns

People flocked to the event and were treated to a donkey display, classic car and vintage tractor displays, with more than 170 vehicles to see.
The event had to be cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lots of people went to the show, despite the overcast weather.
The event, held at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, raises funds for St Leonards-based St Michael’s Hospice.
There were also many stalls selling local produce, crafts, and garden accessories, as well as a horse show and dog show as part of the event.
