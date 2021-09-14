20 jobs created in £1.4m Bexhill retirement village revamp

Owner Agincare says St Peter’s Park Retirement Village’s refurbishment programme includes conversion work for specialist accommodation and facilities for those living with dementia.

There will also be a new heating system plus landscaping to gardens.

A spokesman said: “With 18 new bedrooms and the opportunity to cater healthcare specifically to dementia needs, the new residence combines accessibility, safety and comfort with high quality care by the skilled St Peter’s team.”

St Peter's Retirement Village, Bexhill

Registered Manager Lisa Turner said: “The specialised team here are looking forward to being able to cater to each new resident with state of the art care and facilities.”

The new refurbishment has also created 20 new jobs.