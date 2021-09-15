19 pictures of St Richard’s Catholic College Bexhill prom

Pupils turned up at the event in a variety of transport, including classic fire engines and motoribikes, to pick-up trucks.

James Campbell, pastoral leader for Year 11 and assistant principal, said: “Following a tough couple of years of schooling for our Year 11 leavers, we were delighted to be able to give them their richly-deserved prom.

“The pupils were invited into school to take a Lateral Flow Device test on the morning of the prom to ensure all who attended would be safe.

“Fortunately, no one tested positive on the day and all pupils could attend as planned.

“It was a warm summer evening and pupils turned up in an array of transport from classic fire engines to motorbikes, pick-up trucks and convertibles; it was a real spectacle.

“The pupils looked as fantastic as ever: the boys aptly ‘suited and booted’ and the girls in their prom dresses looking spectacular.

“The pupils enjoyed an evening which included a three-course meal, partly served by attending staff who volunteered to support the Powdermills staff due to Covid issues. This ensured the prom could go ahead.

“Thank you to Alfie Hart for providing a disco and photo booth for the pupils to enjoy and to the Powdermills for the excellent service and delicious food. The pupils and staff all had a great time.

“The prom went off without a hitch and the pupils were a real credit to themselves. It was lovely to see them all together, enjoying each other’s company and celebrating the end of their St Richard’s Journey. Well done, Class of 2021.”

