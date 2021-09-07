18 room Hastings Old Town period property to be auctioned - this is the guide price

The early 19th century four-storey property at 23 George Street has been in the same family for many years and was previously a gold jewellers and pawn brokers.

It will go under the hammer at auction on September 22 with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered jointly with Just Property at a freehold guide price of £370,000 to £380,000.

21-23 GeorgeStreet, Hastings Old Town

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “This 18 room property, still maintaining many of its original features, has been in the same family for many years and was previously run as a gold jewellers and pawn brokers.

“Now vacant, the property is in need of some restoration and improvement work to return it to its former glory.”