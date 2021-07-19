14 pictures of Hastings beach sizzling in the summer heatwave sun
People flocked to the beach at the weekend and today as temperatures soared.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:49 pm
Kevin Boorman, marketing and major projects manager at Hastings Borough Council, said Sunday (July 18) was the busiest he had seen it for some time.
He said: “Traditionally our beach is much quieter than others such as Brighton, and usually very few brave the sea, but both beach and sea here were the busiest I’ve seen for a long time.”
However, it was different today (Monday, July 19) with far fewer visitors.
