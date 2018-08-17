People turn out in fancy dress for community litter pick in Hastings Old Town

Old Town councillor and Deputy Mayor James Bacon organised a fancy dress community litter pick to help clean up the Old Town the morning after the popular carnival event.

Cllr Bacon, who organises community litter picks throughout the year, commented: “I was really pleased with the numbers who turned out to help us clean up the Old Town following the Carnival Day. I would like to thank everyone for their sense of fun and community spirit, especially the children who came along and volunteered too. I decided to come along as a pizza slice this year which definitely gave me an appetite for the day.”

Picture by Roberts Photographic.