People enjoy Grey Owl themed community event at Linton Gardens

People came together in Linton Gardens to enjoy a special Grey Owl themed event earlier this month.

The community event was organised by The Friends of Linton Gardens.

Grey Owl 2 SUS-180919-110853001

The theme ‘Spirit of Grey Owl” was chosen because of the links to the area of local man Archibald Belaney (September 18, 1888 – April 13, 1938) known as Grey Owl.

September this year marks 130 years since his birth.

Though born in Hastings, he lived the life of a native American and was one of Canada’s first conservationists. He is said to have saved the Canadian beaver from extinction.

He married a girl from the Ojibwa tribe and learned the language, trapping and canoeing. He kept his true identity a secret, however, telling inquisitive traders and trappers he was the son of a Scotsman who had married an Apache.

Linton Gardens American Indian celebrations. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181009-080628001

Maeve Berry explained: “The Friends of Linton Gardens are a community organisation who hold monthly picnics in the gardens from May - September each year.

“We constructed a giant totem pole. There was a nature trail through the gardens, stone painting Native American symbols for storytelling.

“Play Hastings supported us by sending their wonderful team along to make dreamcatchers.

“Locals dressed up in Native American clothing and Hasting Mayor Nigel Sinden attended to choose the best dressed.

Linton Gardens American Indian celebrations. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181009-080649001

“The winners were; Winners were: Lin Holmes; Naghem and Nour; Bill May and Jack Large. They won family tickets to local attractions including Hastings Adventure Golf, Blue Reef Aquarium, the Jerwood gallery and Hastings True Crime Museum.

“We are very grateful to the generosity of the local businesses for the prizes and to Sainsburys who provided us with a voucher to purchase craft materials.”

Linton Gardens American Indian celebrations. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181009-080608001

Linton Gardens American Indian celebrations. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181009-080659001