People come together for community fun in St Leonards Gardens

People enjoyed a great community event at St Leonards Gardens on Sunday.

The Garden of Cultural Delights, now in its eight year, is a summer garden party and celebration of local diversity.

Garden Full of Cultural Delights. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180813-102029001

People brought picnics to enjoy and entertainment included acrobats, dancers, singers and musicians.

One of the organisers of the event John Enefer says the Garden of Delights was founded in 2010.

“The Hastings and District Interfaith Forum, Friends of St Leonards Gardens and Hastings Intercultural Organisation aimed to pull the whole community together though the twin attractions of good entertainment and fine Asian food,” he said.

“Encouraged by the success of the day, the organisers continued and the event is now part of the local cultural calendar. The organisers thank the Chalk Cliff Trust and Hastings Borough Council for their support.”