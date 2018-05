A pedestrian was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday, May 10) after a collision with a car in St Leonards.

The incident happened at around 10am in Marina.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said: “We can confirm that ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

“The patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

“Injuries reported included a suspected head injury.”