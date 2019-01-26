Pedestrian suffers ‘minor injuries’ in collision outside Hastings Fire Station

A pedestrian suffered ‘minor injuries’ following a collision with a car outside Hastings Fire Station yesterday evening, a Sussex Police spokesman has confirmed.

Officers were alerted to the collision on the A21 Bohemia Road at 5.04pm on Friday (January 25), the spokesman said.

Police news

The pedestrian was reported to have ‘minor injuries’ including ‘chest pains’, according to the spokesman.

There were no serious injuries, the spokesman confirmed.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the road was closed both ways at Church Road, leading to slow moving traffic.

SEE MORE: Road closed after ‘serious accident’ outside Hastings Fire Station

Man cleared of Hastings pub assault which left another man partially blind

Near-misses between drones and Gatwick Airport flights before Christmas chaos revealed