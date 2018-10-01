Peasmarsh singer-songwriter falls off stage during X Factor performance

Tommy Ludford, the singer-songwriter from Peasmarsh hoping for X Factor glory, escaped without ‘any serious damage’ despite falling off the stage during his performance on Sunday night (September 30).

The 20-year-old kitchen porter was singing his original song Dipping Biscuits when he stepped back and disappeared off the back of the X-shaped stage.

The incident shocked all four judges, presenter Dermot O’Leary and other contestants as backstage staff rushed to his aid.

However, a few seconds later, Tommy emerged – without his baseball cap – and punched his fist to the crowd to indicate he was unhurt.

After he returned to the stage, Louis Tomlinson, One Direction member and former X Factor contestant, said ‘it was a really good audition, I really like you’ before telling Tommy to take one of the six remaining seats in his category.

The decision was met with rapturous celebrations from the crowd who had been chanting for Tommy to be given a seat.

After the incident, Tommy turned to other contestants and said: “Would you believe that? That’s just me in a nutshell.”

The former Robertsbridge Community College student is now one of just six performers left in the boys category and will head to the judges’ houses stage of the ITV competition, where he will mentored by Louis Tomlinson.

After Sunday night’s show, Tommy tweeted: “What a night! For anybody wondering... YES I am alright and didn’t do any serious damage. Soooo happy I got a seat, tune in next weekend to see if I keep it.”

