PCSO wins commendation for work on St Leonards stabbing

A PCSO has been given a Sussex Police commendation for the specialist role he played during an investigation into a fatal St Leonards stabbing.

At an awards ceremony held on February 19, PCSO Amir Nasir received the force’s Specialist Crime Command Commendation for his work on the team investigating the killing of 37-year-old Latvian man Salvis Auzins in July last year.

Once the victim was identified, PCSO Nasir volunteered to join the team and use his language skills as part of the investigation – helping detectives communicate with Mr Auzin’s devastated family.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Nasir disclosed his language skills and played a vital part in aiding with enquiries and providing a support system for the grieving family.

“He went above and beyond his line of duty and supported the family.”

The investigation into Mr Auzins death was closed in January with the jailing of 21-year-old drug dealer Mohammed Ahmed, who had pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. Ahmed

was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and three years for each count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, to run concurrently.

PCSO Nasir was one of just a handful of police officers and staff to be awarded with commendations at the ceremony. The awards were presented on behalf of the joint Surrey Police and Sussex Police Specialist Crime Command, which is made up of teams working on intelligence, forensics, major crime and serious and organised crime among other areas of policing.

Assistant Chief Constable Jeremy Burton, who recently took over as the Specialist Crime Command's lead officer, spoke of the ‘teamwork, commitment and professionalism’ shown by his colleagues.

The ceremony was held at the at the Copthorne Hotel in Gatwick and took place in the presence of Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Munro and the High Sheriffs of Surrey and East and West Sussex.