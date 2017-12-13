Panto brings festive cheer to young patients

A national charity has given a pantomime performance of Cinderella to children and young people on Kipling Children’s Ward at the Conquest Hospital

The pantomime was fully interactive with jokes and sing-along songs performed by a touring group of actors from the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Kipling Children’s Ward Matron Nicola Dean said: “Christmas is a particularly difficult time of year for children to be in hospital. We are very grateful to Starlight’s Christmas Pantomime for helping restore some festive fun to the ward and our young patients. It provided them with a welcome break from their treatment and allowed them to experience the magic of Christmas; something that every child deserves.”

Sue Wildman, Head of Children’s Services at Starlight Children’s Foundation, said: “Starlight aims to improve a child’s stay in a hospital or hospice by providing entertainment and distraction. Starlight’s Christmas Pantomime is a fabulous way of spreading some much needed festive cheer to hospitalised children and their families over the Christmas period. We hope that this performance of Cinderella was just what the doctor ordered.” For more information about Starlight, visit www.starlight.org.uk