Paedophile arrested after failing to appear in court

A man who failed to appear in court after admitting to sexually abusing a child in St Leonards has been arrested in Leicestershire.

Police had been seeking 23-year-old Aaron Wilson for arrest after he failed to attend a sentencing hearing at Lewes Crown Court on January 12.

Police say he had previously pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at a property in St Leonards in January 2015. Police say he had arranged to meet a girl in St Leonards having made contact with her online from his home in Leicester.

Following an appeal for information about his whereabouts, Wilson handed himself in to a police a police in Leicester on Friday (March 23) and was arrested.