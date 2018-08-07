Pack the picnic baskets for a day of free entertainment in St Leonards

A rich array of talent will be on display in St Leonards Gardens, Maze Hill this weekend for the spectacular Garden of Cultural Delights.

Now in its eight year, the annual free to enter summer garden party and celebration of diversity will be held on Sunday (August 12), 1-5pm. Acrobats, dancers, singers and musicians include alternative folk singer Tim Hoyte and acoustic musician Trace Walton. Celtic Swing will tempt people’s dancing feet with their Célidh sounds, while drumming crew Section 5 will bring percussion and rhythm to the gardens. Dance will be provided by the Chinese Dancers, with movement of a different kind coming from acrobatic troupe Acromax. Local children’s performance group Gizmo will again take to the stage to sing.

One of the organisers of the event John Enefer says the Garden of Delights was founded in 2010. “The Hastings and District Interfaith Forum, Friends of St Leonards Gardens and Hastings Intercultural Organisation aimed to pull the whole community together though the twin attractions of good entertainment and fine Asian food,” he said. “Encouraged by the success of the day, the organisers continued and the event is now part of the local cultural calendar. The organisers thank the Chalk Cliff Trust and Hastings Borough Council for their support.”

There will be activities for children, and stalls from a wide range of community groups.

Food and refreshments will be available at the event but visitors are welcome to take their own picnics.