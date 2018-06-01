Out of the Blue Run in memory of a local man supports four charities

Local fundraisers ‘Out Of The Blue’ hosted their 4th 5k/10k run and children’s dash in the stunning grounds of Ashburnham Place on Thursday May 10.

The event raised an impressive £5,406 for charities which work to prevent people from taking their own lives and offer counselling for bereavement. An additional £1,500 was raised in sponsorship.

Out of the Blue Run 2 SUS-180106-093501001

It was hugely successful event with 500 runners and over 100 children participating.

Representatives from the four charities that Out Of The Blue fundraise for, attended the event along with other local organisation who provided information and advice for those who wanted to access it.

There were a number of other families participating in the run who had lost family members to suicide.

The Graham family, who lost a husband/Dad in 2016 - raised over £1.000 for Out Of the Blue and all participated in the run.

The run was sponsored by local organisations: Pass+Move Football Coaching, Burstow & Hewett, gowalkabout Travel Insurance, A & M Architectural Partnership, Talent & Career, Born Ready Fitness and 1066 First Aid Training.

“This enabled more funds to be donated to the charities. Prizes for the winners were kindly donated by local company Core Running in St Leonards.

Out Of The Blue is a fundraising body established in memory of Will Beckett who took his own life at Beachy Head in January 2013, at the age of 42.

This tragedy came as an incredible shock for his family and friends – hence the name ‘Out Of The Blue’.

The four charities supported are The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, Dragonflies@FSN, Winston’s Wish and CALM.

Katie and Lex, founders of Out Of The Blue, were overwhelmed by the support they had from friends, family and the wider community.

They said “The event was incredible and beyond all our expectations.

“We are so grateful to Ashburnham Place for allowing us to hold our event in such stunning grounds and to the volunteers and marshals who give their time so generously.

“The atmosphere was amazing and we were so grateful that the charities were there to talk to people.

“One of the charities said they had “had a number of signficant conversations”. If we can help one person and family not to endure the pain we have experienced through losing Will to suicide, then this makes our fundraising even more worthwhile.

“We hope that we can encourage people to talk and not suffer in silence. #keeptalking.”