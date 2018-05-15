Ore Community Cafe celebrates a year of alleviating food poverty

A community café, set up to provide affordable, home cooked meals for those on low incomes and alleviate food poverty in Ore, celebrated its first birthday on May 8.

Our Café @Ore, run by Education Futures Trust (EFT) at the Ore Community Centre, works with trainees and volunteers and offers work experience for people in the local community. Support provided by nearby supermarkets enables costs to be kept to a minimum; allowing customers to pay less for their meals.

“During this year Our Café @Ore has produced a range of healthy meals using ingredients provided by FareShare and local supermarkets,” commented EFT’s CEO Carole Dixon.

“Not only has this reduced food waste, but EFT has also been able to offer free meals to those living in food poverty, thanks to a grant from the Park Lane Group. Additionally, we have also been able support a range of young people and adults in the café, where they have gained catering and customer service skills.

We look forward to another successful year and welcoming new customers.”

Our Café @Ore will be offering a free tea or coffee with every meal purchased on Friday May 18.

EFT is also keen to hear from anyone interested in joining the cafe team as a volunteer. Full training will be provided and accredited qualifications available. For more information please contact Rae Edwards, EFT’s volunteer coordinator – 01424 722241 / RaeE@educationfuturestrust.org. The cafe is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

