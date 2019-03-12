Order, order! Council’s missing gavel replaced thanks to Bexhill resident Bill, 89

A retired local resident has single-handedly restored order to Rother District Council Chambers by making, and presenting them with a new gavel to replace the one that vanished without a trace.

Bill Heynes, a Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Senlac presented the gavel to Bexhill Town Mayor, Councillor Abul Azad at the club’s monthly meeting held at the Cooden Beach Hotel on March 6.

The off-duty Mayor was the guest of Rotarian and Rother District Councillor Jimmy Carroll.

Cllr Carroll arranged for Rotarian Bill Heynes to make the gavel and base to replace the council’s gavel, which mysteriously ‘went missing!’

Bill, 89, says he had been to an exhibition where he saw wood-turning being demonstrated. “I thought it was something I could turn by hand to,” he said.

“And it would be something useful I could do in my retirement.

“I made the gavel and ‘walley’ cup, now used to collect raffle money, for the club and many other things.

“I hadn’t done any turning for quite a while but now that I’ve made this at Jimmy’s request I think I might get back into it.”

Cllr Azad said he was delighted to receive the gavel, adding: “I’ve enjoyed the evening very much and I‘d like to come back for more meetings.

“The gavel is a real work of art and I am proud to have been given it for the council’s use.”

The Rotary Club of Senlac draws members from Hastings and Rother.

It usually meets on Wednesday evenings at the Cooden Beach Hotel.

For more details call 01424 272012, or visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk