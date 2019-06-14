Would a free bus service from Hastings to Camber free up traffic and help climate change?

From: Elizabeth Jones, Stonefield Road, Hastings

There used to be a through bus from Hastings station to Camber every half hour and people could easily get to Camber by public transport and avoid trains between Hastings and Ashford, which are often overcrowded.

Bus services were cut in June 2018 and there are no through buses from Hastings to Camber, and buses from Rye to Camber now run once an hour.

Friends of the Earth think we should have free bus transport, at least for everyone under 30, if not for everyone – and I agree. If buses were free for everyone, lots of people would use buses and we could have a frequent bus service from Hastings to Camber, and the journey would be quite quick because there would be a very big fall in the number of cars on the roads.

Before June 2018, buses from Hastings to Ashford ran every hour and they now run every two hours.

I hope all the schoolchildren who demanded action on the climate emergency will demand free buses for everyone next time they march.