Why are Southern Rail cutting down trees outside West St Leonards Station?

From: Jill White, West Hill Road St Leonards-on-Sea

I initially thought it was thinning and coppicing management, but now it is clear ALL the trees have been removed and their stumps poisoned so preventing any hope of regrowth. Some of the trees were large and mature specimens and the whole area was a good natural habitaand corridor for many species.

Please inform me:

1. Why this has been done?

2. What are the proposed plans for the future of this area?

3. If you are aware of the importance of trees and vegetation in preventing erosion and landslip, as well as acting as natural water filters and flood abatement measures?

I understand management is extremely important to avoid ‘trees on the line’ but to eradicate all these beautiful healthy trees, so important to the stability of the bank as well as its ecosystem, seems like an act of complete carnage.

When I asked an employee working on the site what was happening, she claimed to not know what was happening and not know who the supervisor was, which is also quite frightening.

Please investigate this matter with a matter of urgency and stop any further obliteration of our natural nature corridors along the railway line that are so important to our very precious wildlife.