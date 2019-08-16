Who is blocking the completion of the Queensway Gateway Road in Hastings?

From: Peter John, Marina Estate, Hastings

How much longer have the vehicular users of the Ridge West and A21 to suffer as a result of the failure to complete the Queensway Gateway road, which has stood half constructed for many months now. Bartletts SEAT garage has to be demolished to allow for the construction of a roundabout to connect it to the A21 to complete this road. Hastings Borough Council have granted planning permission for the construction of a replacement garage on two sites now, the first in August 2017 and the latest January 2019 but no sign of construction starting.

This new road should greatly reduce, if not eliminate, the delays experience by drivers on both of these roads and the delays to emergency ambulance getting to the Conquest hospital.

Who is holding up completion of this much needed road, is it Sea Change Sussex or is it Bartlets Garage, whoever it is please get on with it.