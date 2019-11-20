West Hill Seagulls - where have they all gone?

From: David Nice, Alpine Road, Hastings

For the last two months now, the seagulls have been noticeable only by their absence, and I am amazed there has been so little discussion about it (I must get out more).

Despite trite assurances that ‘this happens every year’, the fact remains that the West Hill is now largely silent morning, noon and night (as I write, at 7pm, there is not a single sound).

For those who hanker after life in the darker recesses of the countryside, such deathly quiet must be bliss, and I’m sure the bin men appreciate being able to do their rounds without facing rubbish bags savaged by marauding gulls during the night.

But for those for whom Hastings life is synonymous with their bewildering array of caws and cries, the loss is profound.

To make matters worse, the eerie silence which now settles on the Hill at nights is downright eerie.

So I offer up this plea to any gull reading this from their comfortable new digs in Bexhill or Hove.

Come back, come back ,wherever you are.

Whatever we’ve done to upset you, we really didn’t mean it.