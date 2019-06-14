We must take action to stop rising CO2

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

Robert Sorrenti misunderstands the fallacy of political ‘carbon neutral’ policies (carbon tax/credits etc) in curing so-called ‘man-made climate change’ (June 7).

Manufacturing in China for UK consumption is not the answer! Consumers need to know the true environmental costs in making/recycling ‘eco-friendly’ products versus their claimed benefits.

Indeed, the IPCC was established to maintain economic growth in the face of ‘climate change’. Politicians demand increased GDP, industrial output, infrastructure and yet more taxable people for which one ton of cement produces 3/4 ton of C02. Humans naturally produce CO2, methane and 100 watt of heat – that’s before adding industrial output. That’s about 8 tons CO2 p/a gross per Briton. Britain’s population is set to increase by 15 million to 80m by 2050. Now multiply 15m by 8 tons CO2... and add the other pollutants!

Patently the only honest solution to our exponential rises in CO2, population growth and destruction of nature is to embrace and enjoy utility and austerity, and stop breeding! It’s up to us!