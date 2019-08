From: Verna Lodder, Bulverhythe Road, Hastings

It’s such a pity that yet another supermarket is being built when it is so unnecessary. It would be far more beneficial to build a swimming pool for adults only, a cinema showing quality films and finally a community centre for all sorts of recreational activities. Can’t they alter the arrangements?

I live right near this site and the traffic situation will just get worse with even more pollution for us all to swallow.