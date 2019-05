From: Hippolyte Grigg, Park Wood Road, Hastings

We are plagued by potholes on many of our roads in Hastings.

It for that reason I question the need for ESCC Highways to see fit to completely resurface a little side road, High Lea Close, off Little Ridge Avenue near Tesco and the surgery.

Taxpayers’ money would have been put to better use to help make good all those many potholes across the county.

I’m sure ESCC Highways can explain why this work was done rather than repair work elsewhere.