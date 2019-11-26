There are still 7.3 million unpaid carers in the UK: it is time we start supporting them.

From: Abby Kessock-Philip, Revitalise , www.revitalise.org.uk

It is estimated that there are 7.3 million unpaid carers in the UK, and we know from experience that many of these unpaid carers are incredibly devoted to their loved ones. With an estimated 6,000 people taking on a caring responsibility every day, it is understandable that many may not feel prepared to take on the role and plan for their future. That’s why; I’d like to take a moment to reassure your readers that we are here to help.

As a charity we are passionate to do all we can to support unpaid carers, by creating a place where carers and their loved ones can come at the times when they need us the most. Simply spending time together in the company of our staff, volunteers and other carers; and their loved ones.

For so many of the people that we support, our breaks are so much more than just the opportunity to take some time away. They help relationships to flourish and everyone ends up better off for being together.

I work for Revitalise, an amazing national charity that creates respite holidays for disabled people and carers at Jubilee Lodge in Chigwell, in Essex. Revitalise has two other fully accessible respite holiday centres in Southampton and Southport. Our centres are open to our guests all year round, including over Christmas and the New Year, so there is always the chance to create more life, more friendship and more love.

To find out more about Revitalise, our breaks, or the ways that we may be able to support you please visit: www.revitalise.org.uk or call: 0303 303 0145.