Should Hastings amusement arcades be fitted with solar panels?

From: Penny Beale, Croft Road, Hastings

Instead of messing up our treasured Country Park, or any Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty or SSSI, why not put solar panels on all amusement arcades?

There are plenty of them, and most have resisted any Listed Buildings status over the years?

They’d probably appreciate the income, too.

When will Natural England be asked to comment?

Surely, they should have been the first port of call along with us, the populace, on something so important, before approaching potential contractors?

Who do you represent on this issue?