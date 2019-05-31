Should ESCC be included in cuts?

From: Ann Brady, Fairlight Avenue,Hastings

We are being told by East Sussex County Council, they have to save money.

This means children’s centres, Meals On Wheels, relied on by many vulnerable people, The Isabel Blackman Centres also relied by many people as a community hub, local libraries have and are all being targeted.

Where is all this saved money going?

If this the only way they can think of to save money I think ESCC should hang their collective heads in shame.

If they cannot manage their jobs perhaps they could also be included in the cuts, that indeed would save money.