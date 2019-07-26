Should Conquest Hospital use parking fees to fund scanner?

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

A notice at the moment in the x-ray department of the Conquest Hospital at Hastings asks people to consider donating a £1 or £5 or £10 toward a new scanner.

I wonder if any thought had been given by hospital “management” to taking the money out of the funding given to the hospital daily by sick people and their relatives and visitors, and presumably staff parking fees, rather than asking for even more funds from unwell people who have already paid to park?