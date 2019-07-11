Same Hastings street drinking issue will be here in a year

From: Clifford Brooker, High Wickham, Hastings

Perhaps only Hastings council could go to the effort – and expense – of enacting special legislation to deal with street drinkers, only to refuse to enforce it; and muttering platitudes about “multi-agency solutions” is clearly a nonsense since if this approach did work the problem wouldn’t exist!

Unless we make it clear that street drinking is unacceptable nothing will change – and in 12 months’ time navigating the seafront and town centre will be as deeply unpleasant as it is today.