'Prolific' Hastings shoplifter jailed

A Hastings man described by police as a 'prolific shoplifter' has been jailed after admitting to thefts from a number of local businesses.

Police say Patrick William James Reville, 52, unemployed, of St George's Road, appeared before Brighton magistrates on Saturday (February 3) and was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment.

He had admitted to thefts from a number of businesses, including; the Tesco Express in Havelock Road, Millets outdoor equipment store in the town centre, and the Sainsbury’s Local store at Station Plaza.

Police say part of his sentence included the activation of a suspended sentence after he breached its terms.

Chief Inspector Steve Curry, Hastings and Rother district police commander, described Reville as "a recidivist" who repeatedly offended, even when on bail, and "who showed scant regard for conditions imposed on him by police or the courts."

He said: "His jailing sends a clear message that his repeat offending and total disrespect for the judicial system will not be tolerated."