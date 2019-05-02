Poor leadership will cost us dear

From: Robert Sorrenti, St Vincents Road, St Leonards

A recent House of Lords report on the state of coastal towns in Britain warns they must get creative or die.

On cue, Brighton & Hove City Council has announced it is moving ahead with plans to build a £4.5m heated open air beach front swimming pool on what it describes as “a key area of the seafront in need of regeneration.”

It calls the development “an exciting and unique proposal which will provide a high quality and sustainable attraction for the seafront.”

Of its plans to allow a scheme incorporating 152 housing units to be built on the Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards, Hastings Borough Council says “the site is being developed as at cost neutral basis... we get an exciting new leisure destination quarter for the whole town, some housing and new sea defences and the space managed into the future at no cost to the public.”

An exciting new leisure destination? Ha ha ha.

And as to the cost to the public, a council with poor leadership and a lack of vision will cost it dear.