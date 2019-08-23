Plan for coastal town tax cuts

From: Sebestian Wordsworth, St Anne Street, Limehouse

In rebuilding and regenerating Seaside coastal towns the English Democrats will reduce the average cost of holidaying in England. We will achieve this by reducing Value Added Tax from 20% to 5% on domestic holidays. Business Rates for Hotels and Guest Houses will be reduced by 30% because we need to regenerate seaside coastal towns that have been deliberately left behind by Conservative and Labour Governments. With reductions in personal taxes and business taxes your coastal seaside town will begin to create jobs again.