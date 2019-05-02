Opportunity to show embroidery

From: Brian Couch, Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards

The change to take place at the Jerwood Gallery might raise an opportunity to once again consider a display of the Hastings Embroidery.

This interesting and skilful work of art was commissioned by the Hastings Council in 1966 to commemorate the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

It was on display on the pier and in the theatre for some time but since then it has been kept in secure storage.

The majority of our residents have never had an opportunity to view it and now, perhaps a period of display in a new Hastings Contemporary would give us all further chance to appreciate our own piece of history.