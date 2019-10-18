New plants and trees bring touch of riviera to Hastings

From: George Moles, Stockleigh Road, St Leonards

I must single out the eye-catching, scarlet-berried whitebeams which adorn the leafy, lower stretches of Queens Road. Also worthy of mention are the exotic palms opposite Eversfield Place, the pretty cherries in Kings Road and the less showy, but effective poplars at the foot of my own road. These considerably enhance the amenity of the Borough.

Gay, fashionable, boulevardized Hastings, you are iconic; you are literally the jewel in the crown; you are the undisputed Monte Carlo of the Sussex and Kent rivieras! And full marks to the inspirational staff of the council’s aptly named Resort and Amenities Department for their combined efforts!