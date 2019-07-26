New development of flats will add to the parking problems in St Leonards

From: Jane Smith, Plynlimmon Road, Hastings

I would like to know which idiot gave planning permission for the development of seven flats at 8 Grosvenor Crescent, West Marina.

I do not know how many flats are in the other buildings but I do know, from friends who live in this terrace, that it is already hard enough to find somewhere to park without the potential need for another seven+ spaces.

Maybe, in an age where we need to reduce our carbon footprint, all new developments should be sold or let to people who do not drive unless they have a physical need for a car, i.e. a disability, or no other means of getting to work.

My road is bad enough and several of my neighbours and I do not drive, so it would be far worse if we did, although our bus service is not good so people need cars.

There would be more spaces available if the motor homes and caravans were moved from the seafront where people are obviously living in or near them.

If the owners of these are living in brick properties in the area and paying council tax, then they need to park there but the other spaces should be available for residents and visitors to the area.

The shelters on the seafront at that end have been taken over by the belongings of a group of people who are sleeping there.

They should have somewhere else to go and the shelters should be returned for the use of all of us who wish to sit and watch the sea or get our breath back after a walk. They are public shelters, after all.