Harold Place in Hastings

Harold Place at ground level has no sea views. For views of traffic though, it’s excellent. So why build a new restaurant there?

The commercial viability looks iffy too.

In 2017 the architectural ‘Oscar’, the RIBA Stirling Prize, was won by Hastings Pier. Previously the council did nothing to protect or promote the pier, even casually.

Councillors whistling about ‘vision’ and ‘iconic’ and ‘regeneration’ and ‘people will come’ appear to have short attention spans. They seem to confuse ‘quality’ and ‘iconic’ with ‘expensive’. Why would visitors want to revisit?

Other projects – including the Bale House in the Country Park, and the refurbing of the Millets building in the town centre – show the council’s poor record. Already they’re throwing good money after bad.

Walk away now, Hastings Borough Council — please. If a new restaurant in the Harold Place area is needed, how about using some of the old Debenhams?