Where in Hastings does the council tax money go?

potholes

This is an open letter to our town council.

What is our council tax being spent on?

The grass verges are uncut, the roads are full of pot holes and are dangerous to drive on.

I suggest a councillor should take a 26 bus to the town. The Green and Pevensey Road give one a real bone shaking experience.

I cannot recall when I last saw a policeman in the town centre (part of the tax goes towards policing) yet illegal electric scooters shoot through the centre and along Sedlescombe Road.

Cars park on pavements and yellow lines causing traffic jams.

I could go on but hopefully this is enough to prompt a response from the council.