Kerbstones in The Old Town Hastings

Many of the narrow Old Town streets are lined by large granite kerbstones.

On the one-way stretch of the High Street opposite the old Town Hall/museum, there is no official parking but large delivery vans are always to be found there with one side just on the pavement.

This plays havoc with the stones. Outside the laundrette I have seen workmen re-setting the stones and repairing the pavement some three time in the last few months. A couple of days ago workmen were there again, manhandling these heavy stones back into place.

As the workmen drove away, a large van drove over the stones which tilted under the weight. Later I found I could wobble one of the stones with my foot.

No doubt the workmen will be back yet again soon enough

I would bring back donkey carts to the ancient streets of the Old Town - but that might not be a popular idea.