We still have public toilets in Hastings town centre

Queen's Square, Priory Meadow which has public toilets SUS-200511-111926001

I noticed in last week’s paper a call to invest money in new public toilets in Hastings town centre.

What many people seem to forget is that there are perfectly good public toilets only a one-minute walk from the old ones in Harold Place that are open exactly the same hours as the council ones used to be.

These are just opposite Primark, in Priory Meadow, on the way up to the station.