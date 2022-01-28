While I agree we do need more housing in the town, it needs to be social housing and not for a big company to make more and more money as I see from the article only 17 of the 151 on the Ashdown House site are going to be affordable homes.

A community centre will be of some use in the area, but not another supermarket, as in the area we already have Sainsbury’s, Tesco Express and a Co-op,and a very good post office at the end of Harrow Lane. There is also a pharmacy in Sainsbury’s and down Little Ridge Avenue where there is also a doctors’ surgery.

Ashdown House site in Harrow Lane, St Leonards. SUS-210917-115004001

One of the biggest worries for this development is the roads, as they are already under a great deal of strain with queues every day, and with houses already being built on the site opposite Ashdown House and further more to be built there, what improvements are going to be done to ease the roads, none as far as can be seen.

Also how are the local schools going to manage?