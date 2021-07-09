Visitors will not find public toilets in Hastings shopping square

The demolished Harold Place toilets SUS-180803-145545001

In a letter published in the Observer, a reader pointed out that, although the Harold Place toilet block in Hastings town centre no longer exists, there is an alternative one just a short walk away, opposite the Primark store in the Priory Meadow shopping centre.

Now, he knows that, I know that and, doubtlessly, so do loads of the town’s residents but what about the town’s thousands of visitors?

Last weekend I took a stroll from the site of the demolished block to the one that the writer referred to, looking intently for signposts pointing towards it.

Did I find any? Yes, but only one and that was just 50 yards from the toilets, by which time I could actually see them and no longer needed any help in finding them!

And then I found another sign. It was a large, clear one which, basically, informed me that there were some alternative ‘really nice ones’ next door to the M & S shop inside the centre. I soon found out why someone had found it necessary to install this sign because these toilets were really not ‘nice ones’; in fact, if the council wants to do a bit more demolishing, this site should be first in line.