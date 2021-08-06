Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210730-104931001

I was shocked and appalled to hear about this leak last week and to not be able to swim in the sea this weekend because of it.

I am a regular sea-user and we have a beach hut down at West St Leonards, very close to the beach huts that were flooded with this appalling leak.

I was further dumbfounded to read in the local press that Southern Water have been such repeat offenders, illegally dumping raw sewage with what appears to be reckless disregard for the safety of our sea users and the coastal environment in general.

I can only imagine this is also having a dreadful effect on the local fishing industry too, not to mention tourism as the stench was quite disgusting!

What can be done to hold Southern Water to account? Court cases appear to be long and ineffective as they can just appeal and drag their heels: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/southern-water-sewage-court-kent-coast-b1879546.html

We need urgent action on this now.

There are many locals who are really angry about this issue.

The water should be tested regularly, the evidence gathered and Southern Water should be brought to task immediately. Fines alone do not seem to be enough.

Clearly there is some kind of systemic failure that they continue to choose to be fined rather than pursue a long-term effective solution to this problem?

These heavy rainfalls are only set to increase with the climate emergency.

I look forward to hearing your intended plan of action on this matter.