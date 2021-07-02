There is a lack of trust in hospitality but there is good news in Hastings
From: Peter M Hull, Montgomery Road, Hastings
I read with interest Stephen Wynn-Davies article in this week’s Observer: ‘Hospitality sector struggles to fill vacancies’.
As a qualified grill chef with a local and well-known site, 20 per cent of our kitchen staff are EU nationals and we have retained those.
Natural wastage has reduced our kitchen numbers to a point where the company can struggle to fill shifts and although recruitment is open, very little take-up is happening.
I believe this is lack of trust in this employment sector. Perhaps a good news story is needed. Whitbread Brewers Fayre have shown a policy, over all Covid lockdowns, of trying to retain its ground floor staff.
Throughout the pandemic we have been reassured by the company directors, have never received less than 80% wages (furlough) and have been offered online “top-up” training and opportunities to earn 100% by working to tidy/clean/redecorate our workplace.
Indeed, there was even a cash bonus for those staff who remained with the firm, once we’d been open for a month.
Our jobs have been held secure for so long because Whitbread stand out in the sector; its staff are trained and it can see the worth in keeping this workforce.
By retaining us the restaurant was able to hit the ground running upon lockdown relaxation.
