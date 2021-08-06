The Swan Inn was destoryed on May 23 1943 by an enemy fighter bomber during World War II. Photo by Roberts Photographic

Hastings Borough Council is asking for suggestions for the future of The Swan Memorial Garden, opposite St. Clement’s Church in the Old Town.

Invasions of caterpillars and some anti-social people apart, HBC considers this garden needs a makeover. But ideas put forward for community gardening activity miss the point of this very special space.

Whatever plans are made for the future here, the guiding principle must be that this is a place for quiet reflection: a permanent memorial to those local people whose lives ended suddenly and horribly as the result of a Luftwaffe bombing raid on 23rd. May 1943.

Most of the c.25 killed were inside the Swan Inn, including children beckoned in to shelter as the alert siren sounded. The historic inn, on the site of the present garden, received a direct hit.

Surely it would be unseemly for it to become a place of busy activity? Especially while people who knew and loved those who were killed still live and may well find peace and solace in this tranquil ‘sunken garden’.

The Borough of Hastings, with its history of beautiful parks and gardens can surely create something that will delight the eye, be practical to maintain and yet will pay homage to those whose lives were so tragically ended that Sunday lunchtime.