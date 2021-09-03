Wellington Place in Hastings SUS-200818-131035001

I wish to echo the safety concerns for pedestrians in Hastings town centre in your report of 25th August.

Cars and motorbikes regularly drive from Queens Road to Wellington Place along the pedestrianised route - and often seem annoyed when people are ‘in the way’!

However, the greatest safety concern remains cyclists whizzing through the pedestrianised town centre. One thing is certain; there will be a serious accident one day. An old person walking unsteadily, a child running around, being struck by a cyclist moving at many times walking pace.

Could our local constabulary not spare an officer to patrol our town centre to keep an eye on speeding cyclists and unauthorized traffic?