Newhaven RNLI rescue SUS-200807-102050001

Responding to Mr Wayne Andrews’ letter (RNLI is helping ‘illegal activity’) I feel quite the opposite.

In assisting any vulnerable vessel or person at sea to reach safety, the RNLI work without judgement, prejudice or political agenda. The day they do otherwise we are all sunk.

I am not a traditional financial supporter of this charity but will be going down to the lifeboat house to make a donation and thank them for what they do.