The Ashdown House site is a suitable brownfield site for development. However, the planned supermarket for this site is a nonsense when Sainsbury’s is just across the road: a desperately-needed GP surgery/health centre should be on offer instead.

I guess the supermarket will be a nice little ongoing earner for the developers after they have already profited handsomely from house sales.

Ashdown House site in Harrow Lane, St Leonards. SUS-210917-114911001

What is worse is that the Harrow Lane playing field greenfield site just across from the Ashdown House site has also been given the go-ahead for a massive housing development despite vigorous opposition from local residents - so that’s at least two large developments in the same area. Traffic? Schools? etc. HBC has swept questions of infrastructure under the carpet in its reckless pursuit of more housing.

The fault lies principally with the Labour-dominated HBC cabinet who seem to be at odds with Labour MP Emily Thornberry who proclaimed on BBC’s Question Time only last month that Labour is opposed to building on green spaces!

I stress that I am not affiliated to any political party, but tell it like it is.