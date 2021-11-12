A kitchen at Surviving the Streets

I would like to say a huge, thank you to everyone, who helped me, Julia Leaney, Kevin Venton and Partrizia Auld raise over £1,000 on our sponsored event. This took place on 30th October, 2021.

During this event, which was on a very cold, windy rainy day, we meet many people along the way, and had some amazing conversations about our homeless people on the streets. We were raising money for Surviving the Streets. James Robinson and his brother Pete, and his team do one amazing job, going out at night delivering hot meals and giving out, sleeping bags and tents, to those in needs. They also help the vulnerable in many different ways.

We have already been able to deliver 15 sleeping bags, and we have tents and more sleeping bags on order.

It’s not too late to donate to this brilliant cause, helping service people, and everyone in our area on the streets. And vulnerable people, and those needing emergency food.

You can still help this cause by donating to: “Surviving the streets UK”, Account no:38396860, Sort code: 30-90-89