Remembrance service next to Swan Gardens, Hastings Old Town. The building was destoryed on May 23 1943 by an enemy fighter bomber during World War II.

I have had the idea for many years now that the gardens should stay essentially a public green space for reflection but should also be more focused on being a memorial to those lost during the bombing incident.

To that end I visualise a series of metal cast sculptures. Life sized representations of stereotypical pub goers from the era: a guy leaning against an (imaginary) bar, pint in hand, an old boy with his dog, reading a paper, a Salvation Army Spinster with collection tin.

A few figures, scattered among the plants and flowers, offering a glimpse into the sort of life that once occupied that same space, overlaid so that present day garden and 1940s boozer seem to be one and the same to those who visit.

I have actually always wanted to see this!